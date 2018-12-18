...I use newly-digitized contract data to construct a state-level panel on U.S. spending in WWII. I estimate a relative fiscal multiplier of 0.25, implying an aggregate multiplier of roughly 0.3. Conversion from civilian manufacturing to war production reduced the initial shock to eco-nomic activity because war production directly displaced civilian manufacturing. Saving andtaxes account for 75% of the income generated by war spending, implying that the add-on effects from increased consumption were minimal...