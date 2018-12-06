...these will determine the impact... on the economic well-being of the public and the fiscal sustainability of the law.... The law’s corporate tax cuts are primarily benefitting shareholders. Wage rates would need to increase about 1 percent above the level that would have prevailed absent the law to shift the benefits of the corporate tax cuts from shareholders to workers.... There is no indication that anything of this scale has yet occurred.... Research suggests that only a small portion of these corporate tax cuts will be shifted to workers from shareholders even without taking the effects of rising federal budget deficits into account, and most of those gains will accrue to more highly paid workers. The increase in budget deficits... will require offsetting fiscal policies. The net impact... will... [be] the combination of the effects of the tax cuts as enacted and these future as-yet-unspecified fiscal policy changes...