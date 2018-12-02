No, I do not understand why this did not post. So I am posting it again: John Holbo: Abusive Legalism: "Andrew McCarthy... objects to Mueller’s investigation.... 'There are many wrongs that are not crimes... wrongs should be made right. But prosecutors do not operate in a cosmic-justice system..... The only wrongs they are authorized to address—the only wrongs it is appropriate for them to address—are crimes'.... If awful stuff comes to light in l’affaire Russe... anyone who is upset about corruption is just some kooky, wild-eyed cosmic justice warrior. The position is self-undermining within the scope of the piece itself. McCarthy is indignant that Mueller is violating prosecutorial norms–not breaking laws. But McCarthy doesn’t, therefore, chalk Mueller’s wrongdoing up to the cosmos’ injustice tab and shrug it off...