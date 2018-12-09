J.R.R. Tolkien: The Bespelling of Morgoth: From The Lay of Leithian: Canto XIV: Weekend Reading

There came a slow and shuddering change: the batlike raiment dark and strange was loosed, and slowly shrank and fell, quivering. She stood revealed in hell.

Or is it the Vamping of Morgoth? "For Lúthien hath many arts/for solace sweet of kingly hearts..."

About her slender shoulders hung

her shadowy hair, and round her clung

her garment dark, where glimmered pale

the starlight caught in elvish veil. Dim dreams and faint oblivious sleep

fell softly thence, in dungeons deep

an odour stole of elven-flowers

from elven-dells where silver showers Drip softly through the evening air;

and round there crawled with greedy stare

dark shapes of snuffling hunger dread.

With arms upraised and drooping head Then softly she began to sing

a theme of sleep and slumbering,

wandering, woven with deeper spell

than songs wherewith in ancient dell Melian did once the twilight fill,

profound, and fathomless, and still.

The fires of Angband flared and died,

smouldered into darkness; through the wide And hollow halls there rolled unfurled

the shadows of the underworld.

All movement stayed, and all sound ceased,

save vaporous breath of Orc and beast. One fire in darkness still abode:

the lidless eyes of Morgoth glowed;

one sound the breathing silence broke:

the mirthless voice of Morgoth spoke.

'So Lúthien, so Lúthien—

a liar like all Elves and Men!

Yet welcome, welcome to my hall!

I have a use for every thrall. What news of Thingol in his hole

shy lurking like a timid vole?

What folly fresh is in his mind

who cannot keep his offspring blind

from straying thus—or can devise

no better counsel for his spies?'

She wavered, and she stayed her song:

'The road,' she said, 'was wild and long

but Thingol sent me not nor knows

what way his rebellious daughter goes. Yet every road and path will lead

Northward at last, and here of need

I trembling come with humble brow

and here before thy throne I bow.

For Lúthien hath many arts

for solace sweet of kingly hearts.'

'And here of need thou shalt remain

now, Lúthien, in joy or pain—

or pain, the fitting doom for all

for rebel thief and upstart thrall. Why should ye not in our fate share

of woe and travail? Or should I spare

to slender limb and body frail

breaking torment? Of what avail Here dost thou deem thy babbling song

and foolish laughter? Minstrels strong

are at my call. Yet I will give

a respite brief, a while to live, A little while, though purchased dear,

to Lúthien the fair and clear.

A pretty toy for idle hour.

In slothful gardens many a flower like thee the amorous gods are used

honey-sweet to kiss, and cast then bruised,

their fragrance loosing, under feet.

But here we seldom find such sweet Amid our labours long and hard,

from godlike idleness debarred.

And who would not taste the honey-sweet

lying to lips, or crush with feet The soft cool tissue of pale flowers,

easing like gods the dragging hours?

Ah! Curse the Gods! Oh hunger dire,

oh blinding thirst's unending fire,

one moment shall ye cease, and slake

your sting with morsel I here take!'

In his eyes the fire to flame was fanned,

and forth he stretched his brazen hand.

Lúthien as shadow shrank aside.

'Not thus, oh king! Not thus,' she cried, 'Do great lords hark to humble boon!

For every minstrel hath his tune;

and some are strong and some are soft,

and each would bear his song aloft, And each a little while be heard,

though rude the note, and light the word.

But Lúthien hath cunning arts

for solace sweet of kingly hearts.

Now hearken.' And her song she brought

then softly up, and swift as thought

slipped from his grasp, and wheeling round,

fluttering before his eyes, she wound A heart-enthralling dance. She sang,

and ever clear the echoes rang;

and beauty filled from wall to wall

that great and vast and darkling hall.

Enchanting was her song, and soft

the melody she bore aloft,

and Morgoth's thought dwelt on her rare

enthralling beauty, frail and fair.

She slipped from sight; in shadows long

began anew a striking song

profound, of such surpassing power

he listened perforce, and in that hour That fairest maid of Elvenesse

obscured his sight: its loveliness

beguiled great Morgoth. Light she caught

her wings then deftly up and sought The vaulted shadows. Veiled, she sped

above his iron-crownéd head.

And as her song was sung anew

it soft came dropping like a dew Down from on high in that domed hall

her voice bewildering, magical,

and grew to silver-murmuring streams

pale falling in dark pools in dreams.

She let her flying raiment sweep,

enmeshed with woven spells of sleep,

as round the dark void she ranged and reeled.

From wall to wall she turned and wheeled In dance such as never Elf nor fay

before devised, nor since that day;

than swallow swifter, than flittermouse

in dying light round darkened house More silken-soft, more strange and fair

than sylphine maidens of the Air

whose wings in Varda's heavenly hall

in rhythmic movement beat and fall.

Down crumpled Orc, and Balrog proud;

all eyes were quenched, all heads were bowed;

the fires of heart and maw were stilled,

and ever like a bird she trilled

above a lightless world forlorn

in ecstasy enchanted borne.

All eyes were quenched, save those that glared

in Morgoth's lowering brows, and stared

in slowly wandering wonder round,

and slow were in enchantment bound. Their will wavered, and their fire failed,

and as beneath his brows they paled,

the Silmarils with living light

were kindled clear, and waxing bright

shone like the stars that in the North

above the reek of earth leap forth.