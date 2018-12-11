...All of these were applied in 2008, though seldom masterfully. It took more than two weeks for the Treasury Department to come up with a plan to render opaque the condition of the banking system overall–by forcing healthy banks to accept emergency TARP loans along with the weak. Secrecy had been no part of Bagehot’s playbook, perhaps because discretion was so deeply embedded in British banking traditions as to be taken for granted. Regulators had to find a way to reinvent a practices that had been a standard part of the clearing house playbook. With illustration, analysis, and nuance on every page, Fighting Financial Crises is one hundred and fifty years better than Lombard Street...