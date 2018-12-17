Matthew Yglesias: Ruling Obamacare Unconstitutional: A Pattern of Undemocratic GOP Conduct: "Misha Tseytlin... had just been working as an attorney in the West Virginia Attorney General’s office... suing the Obama administration and he thought the Wisconsin gig would be... fun.... He cooked up this lawsuit, persuaded his bosses in state government to sign on, and eventually got 20 state governments to pursue his argument. Friday night he scored his triumph—his kooky legal theory is the law of the land, according to at least one federal judge...