Matthew Yglesias, Ezra Klein, and Dylan Matthews: 2020 Democratic Nomination Predictions: Who’s Overrated and Underrated: "Nobody outside Amy Klobuchar’s state knows who the senior senator from Minnesota is, except for hardcore political junkies. But here’s the thing that hardcore political junkies know about her: She’s probably the most popular politician in America.... Even though Klobuchar isn’t well-known, she clearly has some political skills.... To the extent that Democrats want to put their various factional disputes aside and just try to win the damn election, Klobuchar smells a lot like the electability candidate...

