...(12/16/2015) Stephen Moore: Fediculous: Years Of Loose Money Destabilized The Economy**: The Fed is expected to bid farewell to seven years of its zero interest rate policy.... The high from easy money, just as with any hallucinogenic drug, has been temporary at best and likely damaging in the longer run.... Over time, prices and output economy-wide adjust to the larger volume of money. The printing press, alas, is not a job creator. If it were, Mexico and Argentina would be the richest countries in the world, and people would be lining up at the U.S. southwest border to get out rather than to get in...