...Geoffrey Cox, born 1960, Law and Classics, Cambridge, Conservative, Leave. Michael Fallon, born 1952, Classics and Ancient History, St Andrews, Conservative, Remain/ Nick Hurd, born 1962, Classics, Oxford, Conservative, Remain. Boris Johnson, born 1964, Classics, Oxford, Conservative, Leave. Kwasi Kwarteng, born 1975, Classics and History, Cambridge, Conservative, Leave. Charlotte Leslie, born 1978, Classics, Oxford, Conservative, Leave. Nigel Mills, born 1974, Classics, Newcastle, Conservative, Leave. Jesse Norman, born 1962, Classics, Oxford, Conservative, Not Disclosed. Michael Tomlinson, born 1977, Classics, KCL, Conservative, Leave....

We can be charitable, and assume that latent Brexity tendencies might influence someone’s decision to study Classics, rather than fearing that studying Classics actually influences political orientation. We can take some heart from the fact that the numbers are so small.... Can a whole discipline be blamed or discredited for the political and critical failures of a tiny proportion of its graduates? Of course not–though it hasn’t prevented such accusations being levelled against PPE. But when Classics is already so closely associated with the Establishment and its values, it’s hardly good news that we run the risk of being associated now with the Establishment in its most reckless, destructive, incompetent manifestation since the Russian Revolution...