...featuring conversations with some of the nation’s leading thinkers and activists on the center-right. Panels will focus on political prospects for a new center-right, and the policy ideas and ideals that can revitalize the post-Trump Republican Party. Registration will begin at 8:30 AM and lunch will be provided.To reserve your spot, RSVP to events@niskanencenter.org.... Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. Anne Applebaum.... Lessons Learned (9:30-10:40 a.m.) Jerry Taylor (Moderator), Mona Charen, William Kristol, Jennifer Rubin, Peter Wehner. Beyond Polarization: Republicanism for Republicans (10:45-11:55 a.m.), Brink Lindsey (Moderator), Mindy Finn, Pete Peterson, Jonathan Rauch. Political Prospects for a New Center-Right (1:30-2:40 p.m.), Geoffrey Kabaservice (Moderator), Whit Ayres, Juleanna Glover, Mike Murphy. Beyond Small Government: In Search of a Governing Center-Right (2:45-3:55 p.m.), Will Wilkinson (Moderator), Oren Cass, David Frum, Megan McArdle....

This event will be live-streamed, and will most likely be recorded. We will announce the details in the next day or so...