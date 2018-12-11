Niskanen Center (December 11, 2018): Starting Over: The Center-Right After Trump: "Donald Trump has had a hurricane-like effect on the Republican Party. The 2018 midterm elections have forced center-right Americans to reconsider their relationship to the Trump-driven conservative populism that has come to dominate the GOP. The Niskanen Center will present an important public analysis of this new political reality...
...featuring conversations with some of the nation’s leading thinkers and activists on the center-right. Panels will focus on political prospects for a new center-right, and the policy ideas and ideals that can revitalize the post-Trump Republican Party. Registration will begin at 8:30 AM and lunch will be provided.To reserve your spot, RSVP to events@niskanencenter.org.... Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. Anne Applebaum.... Lessons Learned (9:30-10:40 a.m.) Jerry Taylor (Moderator), Mona Charen, William Kristol, Jennifer Rubin, Peter Wehner. Beyond Polarization: Republicanism for Republicans (10:45-11:55 a.m.), Brink Lindsey (Moderator), Mindy Finn, Pete Peterson, Jonathan Rauch. Political Prospects for a New Center-Right (1:30-2:40 p.m.), Geoffrey Kabaservice (Moderator), Whit Ayres, Juleanna Glover, Mike Murphy. Beyond Small Government: In Search of a Governing Center-Right (2:45-3:55 p.m.), Will Wilkinson (Moderator), Oren Cass, David Frum, Megan McArdle....
This event will be live-streamed, and will most likely be recorded. We will announce the details in the next day or so...
#shouldread #politics