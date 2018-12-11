Note to Self: Watching Niskanen Center Live Stream: Starting Over: The Center-Right After Trump. People seem to be dividing among four positions:

It is Hillary Clinton's fault for being such a lousy candidate, and Barack Obama's for not squelching Middle Eastern terrorism... We here on the center-right have lost confidence in our base, and so we need to dissolve the base and elect another... If only the butterfly's wings had flapped differently, we would not be here... We are doomed by the Curse of Goldwater and Gingrich that have led to the Southern Captivity of the Republican Party...

Unfortunately, none of these are a plan, or even an ask...