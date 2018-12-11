Note to Self: Watching Niskanen Center Live Stream: Starting Over: The Center-Right After Trump. People seem to be dividing among four positions:
- It is Hillary Clinton's fault for being such a lousy candidate, and Barack Obama's for not squelching Middle Eastern terrorism...
- We here on the center-right have lost confidence in our base, and so we need to dissolve the base and elect another...
- If only the butterfly's wings had flapped differently, we would not be here...
- We are doomed by the Curse of Goldwater and Gingrich that have led to the Southern Captivity of the Republican Party...
Unfortunately, none of these are a plan, or even an ask...
#shouldread #politics #neofascism #orangehairedbaboons