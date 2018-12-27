Yastreblyansky: The non-general in his labyrinth: "Baker and Haberman also find some sources to say things are going just fine: '"It’s absolutely fair to say that it’s better to have Nancy Pelosi as a foil than Paul Ryan as a foil", said Marc Short, the president’s former legislative affairs director..... "The reality is the Democrats could overplay their hand."... Fred Fleitz, who worked for nearly six months this year as chief of staff for John R. Bolton, the current national security adviser, said the new team is more cohesive and better suited to Mr. Trump than one constantly undermining him.' (Fleitz has actually fled the White House, in the wake of the Trump mismanagement of the Khashoggi murder, and gone home to Frank Gaffney's Center for Security Policy, but I'm glad he found something nice to say.) But... a president going to work later every day, and keeping the TV on in the office so he can be watching Fox whenever an ongoing meeting gets boring or irritating, and seeing himself surrounded by enemies even inside the family, really is a picture of someone getting less and less capable of coping... as failure succeeds failure...