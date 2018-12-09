« Monday Smackdown: Revisiting the Trump-McConnell-Ryan Tax Cut Debate | Main | »

2018 09 24 16 3622 Scanner Pro pdf 1 page

Note to Self: Coffee with Brink Lindsey, co-author of The Captured Economy: How the Powerful Enrich Themselves, Slow Down Growth, and Increase Inequality https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0190627778: "Brink Lindsey and Steven M. Teles identify a common factor behind... breakdowns in democratic governance that allow wealthy special interests to capture the policymaking process for their own benefit...

Alfred lost. But a very good anti-NIMBY set of posters...

Brink Lindsey and Steve Teles: The Captured Economy: How the Powerful Enrich Themselves, Slow Down Growth, and Increase Inequality https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0190627778

#books #NIMBYism

December 09, 2018 at 05:43 PM in Economics: Growth, Economics: Inequality, Political Economy, Streams: Across the Wide Missouri, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments