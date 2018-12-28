"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787
Comment of the Day: Cervantes: There's No Proccess...: "Individual-1 told Mnuchin to do something to talk up the stock market and Mnuchin thinks this will have that effect. So he's an idiot. That's basically all there is to it. Possibly Individual 1 suggested these specific steps, possibly they're Mnuchin's idea. Doesn't matter since they're both idiots anyway....
December 28, 2018 at 01:39 PM in Streams: Comment of the Day | Permalink
