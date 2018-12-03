...The center-right and center-left parties tried their best to manage, but their efforts were not good enough. Sarkozy tried reforms but failed. Hollande, his successor, had a more realistic agenda but did not achieve much.... People increasingly felt that the traditional parties did not improve their lot, nor did they represent them. Then came Macron, who correctly pointed out that the left/right distinction did not make much sense anymore, and he won by occupying the large middle.... In the process, he may have made the political system worse. As the economy has not improved much yet, people, unhappy with the lack of results, do not have the traditional parties to turn to. Some have joined the extreme left or the extreme right. More have become skeptical of any representation... and have taken to the streets.... But unorganized direct democracy does not work. In a country of 65 million people, ancient Athens' agora-style democracy cannot work.... There is no coherent voice or message emerging from the movement: The state cannot provide more public services and simultaneously lower taxes. In the streets, the movement cannot avoid being hijacked, to its dismay, by anarchists or vandals. It is going nowhere....