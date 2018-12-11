...Three stories about the shortfall: happenstance, hypochondria, and hysteresis. One possible story about the way the Great Shortfall followed the Great Recession is that post hoc wasn’t propter hoc: the economy’s potential is far less than people expected it to be a decade ago, but the reasons for the downward bend in the long-run growth curve have little to do with the financial crisis–they just happened to kick in roughly at the same time.... This story is in effect, though not explicitly, the narrative underlying actual economic policy: the Fed and other central banks, which are the real actors in macroeconomic policy under current conditions, don’t act as if they’re very worried that a future recession might depress the economy not just in the short run but permanently.... What’s the evidence against this view? The most compelling evidence, cited by both Fatás/Summers and Ball, is that the size of the Great Shortfall varies a lot between countries–and the countries whose estimated economic potential has taken the biggest hit are precisely the countries that had the biggest slumps in the economic crisis. Indeed, the relationship between output decline in the crisis and the fall in long-run potential GDP is pretty much one-for-one....

A second possible explanation... maybe it exists only in the minds and models of policymakers.... The belief that our economic potential has fallen far below previous expectations doesn’t represent an actual economic ailment, but instead reflects policymakers’ hypochondria.... Is the Great Shortfall something that exists only in policymakers’ minds, when the real story is that there’s still a huge amount of excess capacity? It’s certainly a possibility.... But this is a harder story to tell for the U.S. or the euro area as a whole.... It’s true that many people argue that the unemployment rate has become a misleading measure of labor market slack.... But... a “hidden unemployment” story... is not enough to make what we see consistent with a story that claims that it’s all, still, about massively inadequate demand.

Which brings us to the third story, which is that the Great Recession itself damaged potential output, largely by reducing productivity.... Fatás, Summers, and others argue that there has been a lot of hysteresis, and my instinct is to agree with them; but I’m not aware of work that pins down the channels through which this is supposed to have happened with any precision. We really need people to do this work, because if hysteresis is the real story, if the Great Recession caused the Great Shortfall, it has huge implications for the future...