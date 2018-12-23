...You know, nobody seriously trying to think about the economic risks is envisioning a replay of 2008; the problems now are much less bank-centered, much more about trade and lack of monetary space. But *maybe Mnuchin doesn't know that—and maybe nobody in the admin does. We should take seriously the possibility that we're looking at an economic team as clueless as their boss—and that they'll respond to real problems by firing off off-point tweets from various golf courses.