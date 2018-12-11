This is something that is not getting enough airplay: if Democrats do not win the House vote by more than 4%-points in 2020, they lose the House. Things, of course, will change in 2022, but that is the map America faces in 2020. And that is without additional voter suppression: Paul Krugman: We Had a Narrow Escape. We're Still Very Much at Risk of Being Hungary Writ Large: "I've been doing some electoral math using the Cook House popular vote tracker, and it's kind of disturbing. Before the election, it was widely asserted that Dems had a big structural disadvantage due to gerrymandering and geographical concentration of minority voters. In the end, though, they turned an 8.6% lead in the popular vote into a roughly 8 percent lead in seats.... But Dems won the median seat by 4.1%—i.e., they probably would have failed to take control if their margin had been less than that. That's a couple of points lower than most pre-election analyses suggested, but still a lot...