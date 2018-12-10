Reasoning and Cogitation—by Individuals, by Social Groups, and by Societies

I am all but certain to never teach a course on: Reasoning—Indivdual, Social, and Societal. But if I were to teach such a course, would this be the best reading list? And if not these readings, what would be better replacements?

William Poundstone (2011): Labyrinths of Reason: Paradox, Puzzles, and the Frailty of Knowledge https://books.google.com/books?isbn=030776379X

Hugo Mercier and Dan Sperber (2017): The Enigma of Reason: A New Theory of Human Understanding https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0674368304

Daniel Kahneman (2011): Thinking, Fast and Slow https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0385676522

T. M. Scanlon (2014): Being Realistic about Reasons https://books.google.com/books?isbn=019100314X

Joshua D. Angrist and Jörn-Steffen Pischke (2008): Mostly Harmless Econometrics: An Empiricist's Companion https://books.google.com/books?isbn=1400829828

Judea Pearl and Dana Mackenzie (2018): The Book of Why: The New Science of Cause and Effect https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0465097618

William Flesch (2007): Comeuppance: Costly Signaling, Altruistic Punishment, and Other Biological Components of Fiction https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0674026314

Josiah Ober (2008): Democracy and Knowledge: Innovation and Learning in Classical Athens https://books.google.com/books?isbn=1400828805

Henry Farrell and Cosma Shalizi (2012): "Cognitive Democracy" http://crookedtimber.org/2012/05/23/cognitive-democracy/

Cosma Shalizi (2012): "In Soviet Union, Optimization Problem Solves You" http://crookedtimber.org/2012/05/30/in-soviet-union-optimization-problem-solves-you/

Herbert Simon (1969): The Sciences of the Artificial https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0262264498

Partha Dasgupta (2007): Economics: A Very Short Introduction https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0192853457

Milton Friedman and Rose Director Friedman (1990): _Free to Choose: A Personal Statement https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0547539754

Tom Slee (2006): No One Makes You Shop At Walmart https://books.google.com/books?isbn=1897071884

Paul Seabright (2010): The Company of Strangers: A Natural History of Economic Life https://books.google.com/books?isbn=1400834783

(2010): The Company of Strangers: A Natural History of Economic Life https://books.google.com/books?isbn=1400834783 Richard Thaler (2015): Misbehaving: The Making of Behavioral Economics https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0393246779