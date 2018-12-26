Starting from where we are now, I think that the best outcome is: (a) Trump tries to fire Powell, and (b) the Supreme Court immediately slaps him down 9-0, affirming Humphrey's Executor: Tim Duy: Markets In Crisis: Trump Has Damaged the Fed: "We are now well into uncharted and dangerous territory. It is not obvious that the government has the capacity to respond effectively to a financial crisis. That means that the Fed would have to shoulder an even greater role than in the last crisis. But now, the Fed may be less effective because of the damage inflicted by Trump...