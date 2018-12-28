Jon Schwarz: The 10 Most Awful Articles in the Weekly Standard’s Short Life: "Honorable Mention. Self-Flattering Quote by Anonymous Weekly Standard Minion [David Brooks], 2018: This isn’t an article, but deserves to be included here due to its timeless, crystalline beauty: According to a nameless Weekly Standard staffer, the magazine’s original masthead constituted 'one of the greatest collections of writerly talent ever put together outside the New Yorker. What makes this so perfect is that it shows the Weekly Standard training its keen power of observation upon itself.... Tucker Carlson, John Podhoretz and Charles Krauthammer somehow become James Thurber, Dorothy Parker and E.B. White. No matter the subject, the Weekly Standard assessed it with the exact same hubris, blindness, and lunatic hyperbole...