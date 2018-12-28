Jon Schwarz: The 10 Most Awful Articles in the Weekly Standard’s Short Life IX: "'He Was Honest, Eventually' by the Scrapbook, 2018: On its surface this is simply a banal unsigned post on a Weekly Standard blog about Barack Obama and Medicare for All. But it deserves recognition because it was published just as it was revealed that Facebook had chosen the Weekly Standard as one of five U.S. publications to which it would outsource factchecking. Hence the magazine showed real moxie here by managing to make three glaring factual errors in two sentences. First, Medicare would not entail 'the full-on nationalization of the health-care industry'. Rather, it would entail nationalization of much of the healthcare insurance industry. Anyone who doesn’t understand the difference doesn’t understand this issue at all. Second, Medicare is not 'America’s most expensive and worst-run health-care program'...