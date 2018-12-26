Jon Schwarz: The 10 Most Awful Articles in the Weekly Standard’s Short Life VII: "'Are Syria’s Chemical Weapons Iraq’s Missing WMD? Obama’s Director of Intelligence Thought So' by Mark Hemingway, 2017: It was inevitable that someone on the right would be stupid enough to write this, and the Weekly Standard would be the magazine stupid enough to publish it.... The CIA spent $1 billion investigating Iraq’s WMD programs, and found no evidence this happened...