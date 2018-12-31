...The Times of London... an offer to take out a one-month trial subscription for the price of just £1.... I would have to provide credit card information and would be automatically enrolled as a subscriber when the trial period expired.... To cancel, I had to give 15 days’ notice.... I would have to call London, during British business hours, and not on a toll-free number.... As an absent-minded American professor, I figured there was a good chance I would end up subscribing for several months, and that reading the article would end up costing me at least £100. I spoke to Chris Duncan, a spokesman for The Times of London. He said his company wanted readers to call before canceling to make sure that they appreciated the scope of the paper’s coverage, but when I pointed out the inconvenience this posed to readers outside Britain, he said that the company might rethink that aspect of the policy. In the meantime, that deal qualifies as a nudge that violates all three of my guiding principles: The offer was misleading, not transparent; opting out was cumbersome; and the entire package did not seem to be in the best interest of a potential subscriber, as opposed to the publisher...