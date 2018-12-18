....Why would members of the public... believe politicians and their backers when they attack academics? In the case of Brexit, and I think other issues like austerity, these elites have two advantages. The first is access.... A right-wing elite can get a message across despite it being misleading or simply untrue.... Journalists... read repeated messages about failed forecasts in the right-wing press, but very little about how GDP is currently around 2.5% lower as a result of Brexit, and real wages are lower still. The second is that the elite often plays on a simple understanding of how things work, and dismisses anything more complex, when it suits them.... In the case of the economic effects of Brexit, it is obvious that we will save money by not paying in to the EU, whereas everything else is uncertain and who believes forecasts etc....

Attacks by elites on experts tend to come from the political right and not the left, and the neoliberal right in particular because they have an ideology to sell...