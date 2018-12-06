...Obviously the solution is to ban opinion columnists from using the first person plural. I'm only 20% kidding—Witt.

Let's all have a moment of the sads for people who decided to destroy or weaken institutions as soon as they lost absolute control of them so they could sneer at those who followed them for doing less well—Moby Hick....

Christ, what an asshole—Flippanter....

As always Jeet Heer is worth reading on this-https://newrepublic.com/article/152533/death-wasp-elite-greatly-exaggerated—peep....

Got f--- sake, don't read it. Just mock the title. If you were supposed to read it, you'd be paid for your time.... Sorry for speaking harshly. But we need to have some standards or people will read David Brooks next—Moby Hick....

Just because it's topical: people here or elsewhere were ranking Republican presidents since Eisenhower, which has become somewhat canonical by now. I am curious, though: what about the whole 20th century? Start with McKinley or TR, I don't especially care. (So no one has to look it up: McKinley, T Roosevelt, Taft, Harding, Coolidge, Hoover, then the Eisenhower-and-after group which is traditionally ranked by liberals as follows: Eisenhower, Ford, Bush I, Reagan, Nixon, Bush II, Trump, with some variations depending on individual priorities. In my case, Reagan would be tied with W. at best, possibly even below. Go! Okay, I'm out again. F--- Reagan.)—not lurid keyaki ....

My ranking of Anglo-Saxon kingdoms is: Kent, East Anglia, Wessex, Mercia, Essex, Northumbria, Sussex—Moby Hick.

Why you dissing on Mercia like that?—Spike

Because of shitty performance against the Danes—Moby Hick....

I imagine there's lots of reasons for a professed Christian to not say the Apostles' Creed at a service when it is written on the program besides "is really the Antichrist," but I think there's no reason to rule out that explanation either— Moby Hick.

So I looked to see what this was about. Trump can't even mouth the lines. That entire row (and Pence behind him) are reciting the creed (or pretending) except for 45 and his spouse. He just didn't want to be there—md....

I imagine there are many such reasons indeed. If Trump turned out to be a Valentinian Gnostic he would actually go up in my estimation for doing something that took the teenziest bit of intellectual effort—chris y...