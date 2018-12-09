abi: Oldster, I cannot find a citation for it, but it is universally attributed to Seneca. Diabolicum is not a common Latin word, but the Greek word διαβολικός means "slanderous" or "lying". (It's also not common; I can see no references to it before the common era in Perseus. I'll amend the entry to say it's attributed to Seneca.

oldster: I'm afraid that between us we are illustrating the saying of St. Ambrosius, "to err is human, but to make a big deal pointing out other people's errors is, like, being a jerk." I'm pretty sure it was St. Ambrosius? I could be wrong. As Martin Luther said to the Pope in his 95 theses, "yeah? well, you know, that's just like, your opinion, man."

abi: Oldster, you are correct; it is Ambrosius who wrote errare humanum est, sed volgo errores aliorum indicare equidem crudelis est. It's in De Officiis Ministrorum, Book IV, De Mediis Sociabilibus.

oldster: ah, yes: the de Mediis Sociabilibus. Part of his projected summa, left incomplete at his death, de Tela Totius Terrae, vel de origine mali humani. An amazing visionary, Ambrosius! He it was who first laid down that golden precept, troglodytae non pascendae sunt...