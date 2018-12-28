WTF!? Geoffrey Kabaservice? For one thing, the Democratic Party became the more fiscally-conservative party back in 1991 when the Republican Party was hijacked by Newt Gingrich. Do you really not know this? Why put it 45 years later, in 2036? Now I do realize that this is supposed, at some level, to be a joke: our geophysicists are not predicting catastrophic city-threatening sea-level rises by the 1930s; nor does value-added in infrastructure construction come from the "white working class of the heartland". But why tell this particular joke? What is gained, and for whom, by telling it?: Geoffrey Kabaservice: What Will History Books Say About 2018?: "By 2036, the Democratic Party—whose middle- and upper-class constituents were deeply disturbed by the impending threat of national bankruptcy—had become the fiscally conservative party...
...The Republicans, meanwhile, had become the party more supportive of government spending... on universal social benefits like Social Security and Medicare, as well as the spending programs that were the sole economic lifeline for the 30 percent of the population that still lived in the semi-inhabited small towns and environmentally ravaged rural areas of the American heartland. The peculiar arithmetic of the Electoral College meant that Republicans still commanded supermajorities in the Senate.... But the Grand Bargain of the 2030s rallied the whole country around the slogan, 'Build the Walls!'—the massive seawalls, constructed mostly by the white working class of the heartland, that saved the coastal cities from inundation by rising oceans...
