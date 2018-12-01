You see the problem here? What used to be the Republican base—the upper middle class in prosperous states—are now excluded from "everyyone" in steve Moore's mind Stephen Moore (2017): Tax Plan Is a Cut for Everyone: "Whenever I'm asked if the Trump tax cut is for the rich, I say yes. It is a tax cut for the rich. It is a tax cut for the middle class. It is a tax cut for small businesses. It is a tax cut for the Fortune 100. If you pay federal income taxes, you will, in almost all cases, be getting more take-home pay come Jan. 1. One of the ironies of the left's 'these are tax cuts for the rich' mantra is that many upper-income people I know in states such as California, New Jersey and New York complain to me they are getting a sizable tax increase...

The upper middle classes of every coastal and lakeshore state used to be the backbone of the Republican Party. Now the Party doesn't think they contribute to its electoral votes or potential Senate majorities, and has too many billionaires to think it needs their money. Hence it is a group the Party was very happy to raise taxes on. New York and New Jersey Republican House members—who balked—did, I think, considerably better last November than did California's, who drank the Kool-Aid.