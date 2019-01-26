Leonidas Montes: Friedman’s Two visits to Chile in Context : "The Mont Pèlerin Society Meeting opened with a reception and dinner on Sunday, November 15, the same day the Friedmans arrived to Chile. During the last day of the meeting, on Thursday November 19, one presenter celebrated the condition of an authoritarian government in Chile that permitted the implementation of a free market economy. La Segunda reported that Friedman emphatically intervened during this presentation arguing that the same reforms could be implemented under a constitutional o parliamentary democracy. It is also reported that he received an applause and ovation from the public (La Segunda Thursday 19, 1981 and see also Hoy, November 25, 1981, p. 27).61...