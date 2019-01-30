Back in the mid-1990s I thought that George H.W. Bush was below replacement as a Republican President. Three things, especially, disappointed me. "Read my lips: no new taxes" was destructive. The attacks on Clinton for "demonstrating against his country on foreign soil" were classless. And his ostentatious pre-firing of advisors who had served him well and to the best of their ability—that was simply graceless and classless: R.W. Apple (October 12, 1992): The 1992 Campaign: The Debate; Bush Stresses His Experience But 2 Rivals Cite Economic Lag: "White House officials said later that if he was re-elected Mr. Bush planned to dismiss his three top economic advisers, as demanded for months by Republican conservatives outraged over tax increases. They are Nicholas F. Brady, the Treasury Secretary; Richard G. Darman, the budget director, and Michael J. Boskin, the top White House economist...