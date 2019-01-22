Be the Podcast You Want to See in the World!
The very sharp Arindrajit Dube was, as one does, procrastinating on twitter:
Arindrajit Dube: Somehow I find the econ podcast space is mostly occupied by ideological right wingers, as opposed to people interested in an open minded, evidence informed economics. Who am I missing?
And my instantaneous reaction was: BE THE PODCAST YOU WANT TO SEE IN THE WORLD!
Brad DeLong: Let's start a podcast!
Arindrajit Dube: Wait Brad, is this a serious offer? :-)...
And the public chimed in:
Suresh Naidu: Do it!
Matthew Yglesias: You guys should do this for real
Robert Waldmann: You really do have to do the podcast (or block me). I will tweet complaints until you do it.
Aaron Sojourner: It would be incredibly valuable service.
Erik: Do it!
Dr. A. Duus Pape: I'd subscribe in a heartbeat.
Arindrajit Dube: God damn it Brad now Matt Y is on board and I am seriously screwed...
So it looks like we may be doing this for real—once a week, half-hour chunks, starting out as amateur hour only. First topic: thinking about what marginal tax rates on the rich should be.
What say you all?
