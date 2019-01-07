... Michael Minnicino’s 1992 article on the Frankfurt School and Political Correctness, published in Fidelio, the journal of LaRouche’s Schiller Institute, was particularly important. Minnicino has since renounced this article and other work he produced for LaRouche.... The supposed connections between the Frankfurt School, 'Political Correctness', 'Cultural Marxism', and a plot against Western civilization were popularized by William S. Lind through his work at Paul Weyrich’s Free Congress Foundation.... Intellectual historian–and actual Frankfurt School expert–Martin Jay puts in an appearance here. Lind’s surprise interview of him made him aware of this particular conspiracy theory for the first time. He has since written an article about this issue: 'Dialectic of Counter-Enlightenment: The Frankfurt School as Scapegoat of the Lunatic Fringe', Salmagundi, 169, (Fall 2010-Winter 2011). Even more influential than this video was the short book 'Political Correctness': A Short History of an Ideology, which Lind edited for the Free Congress Foundation. It was apparently originally posted, free of charge, in late 2004 on the FCF’s website...