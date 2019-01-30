Bijan Parsia: Blocked on Twitter: "Noted author and literary journalist Ron Rosenbaum... made a mistake: https://twitter.com/RonRosenbaum1/status/1079006088522067969. The thread is hilarious: https://twitter.com/maxkennerly/status/1078777955562729472?s=21.... Ron did not handle this well.... I decided to jump in but to do so without mockery and with some attempt at sympathy: https://twitter.com/bparsia/status/1079073455725862913?s=21 In particular: https://twitter.com/bparsia/status/1079080278155579392?s=21 Welp, Ron did not like this and went down the insult trail until he blocked me.... Note that one move I made that definitely didn’t help was not giving him any way of being right. Of course, there is in fact no way for him to be right but it’s even harder for people to get out of those situations without a way of feeling that they were right about something...