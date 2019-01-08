Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality
Why Economic History?

Tamara Strauss: Blum Center News Digest, Jan. 7: "A selection of articles and reports pulled from the last two/three weeks...

Raj Kumar: Facing Harsh Realities, the Global Development Community Confronts Another Fraught Year: "The outlines of an established global politics on aid are beginning to come into focus, and it’s a fraught landscape. Aid is now openly and directly discussed as a tool to stem migration, achieve foreign policy objectives, and derive domestic economic beneﬁts, particularly for major donors including the U.S., China, Germany, and the U.K...

#noted #blumcenter

