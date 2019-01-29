Otto English: Brexit has become a Doomsday Cult: "But May’s ardour is as nothing next to Mystic Mogg and his followers, who seem ever more bent on a 'Branch Davidian' path, unsullied by the compromises of reality. Redemption is attainable–if only everyone could see things their way. The true path has been corrupted by concession–only a mythical ‘No Deal’ Brexit will fulfil the destiny of the great flight from Dunkirk. Planet Brexit can be reached, the spaceship is coming, we simply have to extract the metal bits from our bras and check that we have set our watches correctly. Beyond parliament rank and file converts remain... in thrall.... They stand on the pavements outside Westminster, shouting meaningless platitudes 'WTO rules' or 'Leave Means Leave'–and waiting for the Brexit Clarions to appear...