...A collapse in diversity reduces variability, so any sex-linked aspect of intelligence/IQ would end up with substantially lower variability in men compared to woman after a more recent sex-specific genetic reduction (die off). The "evo psych" explanation never really made any sense anyway—Baumeister originally claimed men had to compete to mate which would somehow increase variability (it wouldn't, it would reduce variability and increase the mean). But it really doesn't make any sense given the existence of these genetic bottlenecks.

I always thought it was a shame that a really smart guy like Summers got tarnished by a bad idea like that. I use the example in my lab to teach my students of the dangers of working outside your own area—lack of domain knowledge makes you even more vulnerable to confirmation bias which you might catch in your area of expertise...