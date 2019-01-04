Comment of the Day: Pinkybum:: What Is Going on This Morning Over at "National Review"? Is It Worth Reading? No.: "I feel like Louis CK's Parkland joke is not funny because fundamentally the premise is not true. What he posits is (a) the kids who are getting the media attention (b) don't deserve it because (c) why does surviving a mass shooting make you (d) an expert in gun control? But really the fundamental truth of the issue is that they are experts because it doesn't really take much intellectual brain power to see that gun regulation could be much more comprehensive and effective if possession of guns took as least as much trouble as obtaining a driver's license...
...The fact that Louis CK finds the Parkland students smug, sanctimonious media whores is sort of besides the point and in itself is not very funny. He even has to attribute and invent reprehensible behavior towards them to make them unsympathetic (pushing fat kids in the way of the bullets) this is why the joke is a stretch. A joke about how any idiot could be a gun control expert would be way funnier, if told by Louis CK of course! Making a joke about an untrue premise AND having to invent abhorrent behavior to gain sympathy for your position is not Louis' best work....
#commentoftheday