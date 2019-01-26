Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality
Fairly Recently: Must- and Should-Reads, and Writings... (January 26, 2019)

Comment of the Day: Donald Pretari: "Libertarians have always been divided on inheritance. If you think that freedom is important because it lets humans express their free wills, then why respect the non-existent wills of dead people? Jim Buchanan, the public choice theorist who suffered at the hands of Nancy Maclean and supposedly ties the whole libertarian right together, advocated an 100% inheritance tax. Robert Nozick switched towards one later in his life. Thomas Jefferson thought similarly. 'Even' Adam Smith was against unlimited rights of bequest...

