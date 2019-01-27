Commonwealth Club: Annual Economic Forecast Event (January 25, 2019): Relevant Files

Presenting Information:

Kevin Drum: The Wall Street Journal Editorial Page Is More of a Joke than Ever : "Stephen Moore's maiden outing.... Reagan produced the slowest growth in... any decade since World War II. That's a real supply side triumph. Welcome to the Journal, Steve. You guys deserve each other...

Greg Mankiw: The Bad Economics Behind Trump's Policies : ": "Moore and Laffer... learned the importance of flattering the boss.... The authors offer no credible evidence that the tax changes passed will lead to such high growth... that the president and his associates have bragged of, and that Moore and Laffer quote without explanation, caveat, or apology...

State-Level Outcomes:

Menzie Chinn (2014): Does a Low Tax/Right-to-Work/Low Minimum Wage Regime Correlate to Growth: ": "If a higher ALEC-Laffer ranking resulted in faster growth, then the points should line up along an upward sloping 45 degree line. This is not what I see.... The higher the ranking according to Arthur Laffer, Stephen Moore (currently chief economist of Heritage), and Jonathan Williams, the poorer the employment growth...

ProGrowthLiberal (2015): Stephen Moore Tries to Claim There Is a "Debate" About North Carolina Employment Statistics: "Another silly parade of disinformation.... Moore wants to claim employment has soared... says there was a 'debate' about how many people dropped out of the workforce...

Deron Lee: Why one editor won't run any more op-eds by the Heritage Foundation's top economist: "'I won’t be running anything else from Stephen Moore.' So says Miriam Pepper, editorial page editor of the Kansas City Star...

Jared Bernstein (2016): Kansas and the Myth Of Trickle-Down Tax Cuts: "Brownback was persuaded by some of the same folks now advising Trump to sharply cut state income taxes and to fully exempt pass-through income.... Reality has had almost no perceptible impact on the cuts’ architects.... Steve Moore, a key trickler that pushed the plan in Kansas, didn’t see that coming: 'Sometimes it was legitimate, and sometimes it was a gaming of the tax system to pay the zero rate, so that loophole has to be closed', he said. 'Unless you have some rules about this, people really will shift income and they’ll find ways to legally avoid paying tax, and that was never the intention'. Who’d a thunk it?...

The Kansas Republican Governance Experiment. Or Is That "Governance 'Experiment'"? Or Is That "'Governance' Experiment"?: Kansas is—in some strong sense—unbelievably loony. No sooner does Sam Brownback manage to plant his behind in the Governor's chair in Topeka, KS than does Kansas's share of American nonfarm jobs and people start to drop like a stone.... Kansas has seen none of the country's net employment growth over the past decade.... There is no sense in which the share of U.S. nonfarm employment in Kansas was in any sort of long-run decline.... But since Brownback took the chair over from Kathleen Sibelius and Mark Parkinson, it has been down, down, down, down. A fall of 6%-points in the relative share of employment in little more than six short years is astonishing in its rapidity...