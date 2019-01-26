...Empirical methodology and data.... This deep roots literature... is an almost entirely empirical literature.... Methodologically, the deep roots literature has ingested much of the logic of the causal revolution... combined that with... extensive GIS data... [and] cultural datasets... the Ethnographic Atlas.... Acknowledging that geography (or biology, or agro-climatic characteristics) are significant for some cultural trait, institution, or level of development does not imply a deterministic relationship exists, and that history is locked in no matter what. R-squares are not 100%! The findings in this literature do not mean it is impossible to change the development level of countries or groups today. But the deep-rooted nature of development may mean we have to find other policy levers to push, as we cannot go back in time and roll back colonization, or change inherent agricultural productivity...