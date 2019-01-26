Next to nobody ever thought it would be a good idea for the British economy. Next to nobody wanted to govern a ship of state headed for the Brexit iceberg—they merely wanted to gain narrow career advantage by showing that they would stand up for Britain. Yet those claiming to support Brexit remain busy removing the brakes that could bring Britain to a not-disastrous policy outcome: Nick Crafts: Brexit: Blame It on the Banking Crisis: "Brexit in 2019 and the banking crisis in 2007 to 2009 are usually seen as unrelated events. This column argues that they are in fact closely connected. The austerity policies embarked on in response to the fiscal damage resulting from the banking crisis triggered the protest votes of left-behind voters, which at the margin allowed Leave to win the referendum vote. The implication is that the economic costs of the banking crisis are much larger than is usually supposed...