Jared Bernstein (2016): Kansas and the Myth Of Trickle-Down Tax Cuts: "The ongoing supply-side tax cut experiment in Kansas.... Brownback was persuaded by some of the same folks now advising Trump to sharply cut state income taxes and to fully exempt pass-through income.... Not only did the growth that was supposed to offset the revenue losses fail to appear, but the Kansas economy appears to be doing notably worse than it was before the cuts.... Needless to say, this reality has had almost no perceptible impact on the cuts’ architects.... Steve Moore, a key trickler that pushed the plan in Kansas, didn’t see that coming: 'Sometimes it was legitimate, and sometimes it was a gaming of the tax system to pay the zero rate, so that loophole has to be closed', he said. 'Unless you have some rules about this, people really will shift income and they’ll find ways to legally avoid paying tax, and that was never the intention'. Who’d a thunk it? Moore is now a Trump adviser, and while pass-through income isn’t zeroed out in the Trump plan, it is taxed at very favorable 15 percent rate...