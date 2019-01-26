...I'm here to tell you that these critics are wrong, the SJW Left is right, and the only reason anyone ever thinks otherwise is because they haven't looked at the evidence. First, what is the critique of the SJW Left actually based on? Anecdote, mostly. Stories of innocent boys red pilled into misogyny by an unkind Rebecca Traister tweet. The "I didn't leave the Left, the Left left me" school of thought. Think Whittaker Chambers, but for Proud Boys. This sort of thing is like mother's milk over at Quillette and Areo. Chait lives for this stuff. It's Andrew Sullivan's third act and Yascha Mounk's first. So you'd think, given the sheer volume of anti-Left hot takes out there, that somebody would actually check the scoreboard. Because from where I sit, more and more people are coming around to the Left's way of thinking. Take views on racism, where the change over the last five years has been especially dramatic http://www.people-press.org/2017/10/05/4-race-immigration-and-discrimination/

Is the problem that we're all suddenly seeing racism where none really exists? Are the snowflakes on the Left out of touch with public opinion? Not as far as I can tell. Now I know what you're thinking: "Sure these gains are impressive, but they're being driven by Democrats and young people, not Americans in general." And you're largely right! But note (and this is important) that they have not come at the cost of greater racial resentment among Republicans or conservatives. On the contrary. So much for the backlash theory! Same with the two parties' views on Muslims, Jews, and other religious minorities. http://www.pewforum.org/2017/02/15/americans-express-increasingly-warm-feelings-toward-religious-groups/. The number of people identifying as a feminist has also ticked up. https://today.yougov.com/topics/lifestyle/articles-reports/2018/08/09/feminism-american-women-2018. And a growing number of Americans support immigration. Look at the timing here—this isn't attributable to anti-Trumpism....

It's not just public opinion. SJW-type activists are scoring important policy wins as well, often by reaching out to their ideological opposites. For those who are just convinced that the Left's social justice turn is electoral poison, these results have been...difficult to explain.... Look again at those shifts in public opinion. Look at the policy wins. If the excesses of the SJW Left really are red pilling some small percentage of Americans into sexism and misogyny, it's a bargain at twice the price. Because check out what we're getting in return. In light of all this, what's the worst that can be said about the SJW Left? That these changes would have happened regardless, and that what McWhorter calls virtue signalling didn't contribute a damn.... On the specific charge that SJWs are hurting their own cause, that they're triggering a backlash, that it's all just a strategic dead end—well, the overwhelming weight of evidence suggests that this take is spectacularly, hilariously wrong.

Not that I expect anybody to listen. Slamming college students and the Extremely Online Left is just too damn fun. So expect more of the same in 2019...