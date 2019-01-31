Marcy Wheeler: Lawfare's Theory of L'Affaire Russe Misses the Kompromat for the Pee Glee_: "Trump and the Russians were engaged in a call-and-response... that appears in the Papadopoulos plea and (as Lawfare notes) the GRU indictment.... At each stage... Russia got a Trump flunkie (first, Papadopoulos) or Trump himself to publicly engage in the call-and-response.... Putin obtained receipts at each stage of this romance of Trump’s willing engagement in a conspiracy with Russians for help getting elected. Putin knows what each of those receipts mean. Mueller has provided hints, most obviously in that GRU indictment, that he knows what some of them are.... Trump knows that if Mueller can present those receipts, he’s sunk, unless he so discredits the Mueller investigation before that time as to convince voters not to give Democrats a majority in Congress, and convince Congress not to oust him as the sell-out to the country those receipts show him to be. He also knows that, on the off-chance Mueller hasn’t figured this all out yet, Putin can at any time make those receipts plain.... Trump knows he’s screwed. He’s just not sure whether Putin or Mueller presents the bigger threat...