...But the unreasonable behaviour of Brexiters has left no other course. Their determination to pursue the catastrophic option of a “ no-deal” Brexit, rather than accept compromise, leaves no alternative to asking voters to vote again. I have never wavered in my view that Brexit is a disastrous course. The UK would be rendered impoverished and irrelevant, relative to what it would be as an influential member of the EU. The propositions of Brexiters about the golden future awaiting “global Britain” are fantasies. I have also never wavered in the view that referendums are a dangerous way to resolve issues, particularly when one of the options—Leave, in this case—was so undefined. It allowed Leavers to promulgate illusions and so created insuperable problems in defining the “will of the people”....

Responsibility... rest[s] with the recalcitrance of the Brexiter fanatics. If they will not compromise, why should others? If they are determined to act as if a slight victory in the referendum gives them the right to drive the country over a cliff, then Remainers have the right to ask parliament to consult the people again. Is this, we should now ask, what they really want? I recognise the risks of another referendum. It will be very divisive. But what is happening is already divisive.... There is no such thing in a liberal democracy as a vote that cannot be reversed, once time has passed and circumstances have changed. Time has passed. We now know what the withdrawal deal looks like. A second referendum is also needed to force clarity on what no deal might mean: it would require many deals—over Ireland, for example. We must open the no-deal black box....

The big point... is that the fate of the country cannot be left in the hands of a prime minister prepared to put the unity of her party above the fate of the country and so prefer the huge risks of no deal to another referendum. Nor can the fanatical Brexiters, a minority in parliament, be allowed to dictate what Leave means. They did not campaign for such a no-deal Brexit, with all the risks it would create. On the contrary, they suggested the UK could have its cake and eat it: and so enjoy the benefits of leaving and remaining.... A second vote would allow the country to consider the real choices, not the choice between reality and fantasy made in June 2016. The referendum would be divisive. The people might still choose a no-deal Brexit. So be it. But this would at least be the product of a deliberate choice. Let us have a second vote.