...Assume Moore and Kudlow are correct, and the CRA did require banks to lend to unqualified, low-income buyers.... Here’s what we should have seen:

Home sales and prices in urban, minority communities would have led the national home market higher, with gains in percentage terms surpassing national figures;

CRA-mandated loans would have defaulted at higher rates;

Foreclosures in these distressed urban CRA neighborhoods should have far outpaced those in the suburbs;

Local lenders making these mortgages should have failed at much higher rates;

Portfolios of banks participating in the Troubled Asset Relief Program should have been filled with securities made up of toxic CRA loans;

Investors looking to profit should have been buying up properties financed with defaulted CRA loans; and

Congressional testimony of financial industry executives after the crisis should have spelled out how the CRA was a direct cause, with compelling evidence backing their claims.

Yet none of these things happened. And they should have, if the CRA was at fault.... If that isn’t enough... Where did mortgages, especially subprime mortgages, default in large numbers? It wasn’t Harlem, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit or any other poor, largely minority urban area covered by the CRA. No... Florida, Arizona, Nevada and California... suburbs and exurbs...