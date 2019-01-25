Larry Kudlow, Arthur Laffer, and Stephen Moore (2015): TPP Good For Both Sides Of The Pacific: Passage of this law would allow the completion of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a free-trade agreement that would cover most of our Asian trading partners (excluding China). The U.S.-Asia trade zone would rival the European Union in size. It would be good for both sides of the Pacific.... The protectionist arguments have been consistently wrong: Employment won’t decline, wages won’t drop, foreigners won’t exploit children and there won’t be a giant sucking sound coming out of Mexico due to freer trade...

Stephen Moore (2015): The GOP's Growing Rift on Trade: Here’s my big worry right now, as you follow what’s happened in the last year or so and especially in the last six weeks or so. I’m very nervous that Republicans are becoming a kind of ‘close the border’ party—close the border to people, close the border to goods and services. And that’s bad economics. It’s terrible economics. And that’s the wrong direction. I worry that the party is going down this Pat Buchanan wing of the party—that’s now the Donald Trump wing—is ascendant. There’s now becoming a rift within the party between the ‘build the wall’ party and the—I think—the party Reagan [built]...

Stephen Moore and Larry Kudlow(2015): Donald Trump's Protectionism Is Worrisome: The last American president who was a trade protectionist was Republican Herbert Hoover. Obviously, Hoover’s economic strategy didn’t turn out so well--either for the nation or for the GOP. Does Trump aspire to be a 21st-century Hoover, with a modernized platform of the 1930 Smoot-Hawley tariff, which collapsed the banking system and helped send the U.S. and the world economy into a decade-long depression? We can’t help wondering whether the recent panic in world financial markets is in part a result of the Trump assault on free trade.......