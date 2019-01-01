...These transactions are simply rearrangements of companies’ books for tax purposes; they don’t necessarily correspond to anything real.... If you want to know whether investable funds are really being transferred to the U.S., you need to look at the overall balance on financial account... basically nothing has happened.... The tax cut did, however, have one important international effect: We’re now paying more money to foreigners.... Roughly a third of U.S. corporate profits basically flow to foreign nationals–which means that a third of the tax cut flowed abroad, rather than staying at home. This probably outweighs any positive effect on GDP growth. So the tax cut probably made America poorer.... And it certainly made most Americans poorer. While 2/3 of the corporate tax cut may have gone to U.S. residents, 84 percent of stocks are held by the wealthiest 10 percent of the population.... Meanwhile, since the tax cut isn’t paying for itself, it will eventually have to be paid for some other way.... Even the mainly negative reporting doesn’t convey how bad a deal this whole thing is turning out to be....