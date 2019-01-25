ProGrowthLiberal (2015): Stephen Moore Tries to Claim There Is a "Debate" About North Carolina Employment Statistics: "Stephen Moore has another silly parade of disinformation.... Moore wants to claim employment has soared... says there was a 'debate' about how many people dropped out of the workforce. Paul Krugman addressed this last year:
Employment in North Carolina hasn’t actually shown any upward bump. Here’s employment in NC and the nation as a whole.... There has been a sharp drop in the NC labor force, probably in large part because workers who could no longer get unemployment benefits—which require that you search actively for work—gave up on what they knew was a hopeless quest. The point is that to the extent that there has been a distinctive drop in North Carolina’s measured unemployment rate, it has to do with reduced job search rather than increased employment....
And Moore wants to say there was a debate?.... I guess the Wall Street Journal will publish even the dumbest of dishonesty....
#noted